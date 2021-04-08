ROBINSON, Kenneth J. "Kenny"



Age 59, of Germantown, OH, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, on May 22, 1961, to the late Dorothy E. (Matthews) and James W. Robinson. He was



employed at the Weidle Corporation. Kenny was a member of the Germantown Eagles #2292. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Neal. He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years, Sherri M. (Wood) Robinson; his children: Justin (Trish) Robinson, Kendall Robinson and Mackenzie Robinson; his step-daughter, Hannah (Steven) Isaacs; 5 grandchildren, Justin Jr., Randall and Colton



Robinson, and Mylah and Weslee Isaacs; 5 sisters, Joyce



Barrett, Connie Robinson, Betsy Harvey, Jane Robinson and Vickie (Donald) Rohrbach; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

