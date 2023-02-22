ROBINSON, Doris M.



Doris M. Robinson passed gently into her Savior's arms Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Winfield of Middletown Memory Care Assisted Living while under the care of Hospice of Ohio. She was born February 9, 1929, in Lebanon, Ohio, to William and Mildred (Schuyler) Blackmore. She loved and trusted Jesus, and was a dedicated very faithful Christian all of her life. Doris loved the children, and taught the little ones in Sunday School for over 70 years. She was on a women's bowling team, sang in a ladies' trio and choir. She belonged to the Gideon's many decades with her husband, Jack. Her faithfulness to the Lord was a shining example and inspiration for all. She worked helping her husband in his HVAC business for 21 years, then continued working for her son, Stuart for 14 years. She had 11 siblings, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-greatgrandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. Robinson, to whom she was married to for 52 years. She was also preceded in death by 10 of her siblings. Doris is survived by her children; Cynthia Vanwinkle (James), Andrew Robinson (Tina), Jack Leslie Robinson (Becky), Stuart Robinson (Zereda), Peter Robinson (Kimberly), and Janet Draut (Thomas). She is also survived by her sister Carol Ann. Under the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home services will be held at Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Dr. Middletown, Ohio 45042. Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday February 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral Services at Spring Hill Church of Christ will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24 with ministers Steve Reeves, Jim Vanwinkle, and Bob Stacy officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy maybe be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Robinson family.



