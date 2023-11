Robinson, Charles David



Charles "David" Robinson passed away 11/18/23. He leaves behind his son, John Robinson, and granddaughter, Jaylen Robinson, who brought joy into his life. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Mary and Charlie Robinson, and his cherished spouse, Brenda Weest. David's legacy will be carried forward by his son, who shares his father's resilience, strength, and humor. He will for ever be missed.



