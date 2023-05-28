Robeson, Warren B.



Warren was preceded in death by his parents Warren Brown Robeson, Sr., and Talitha Cox Robeson. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Peggy Lampley Robeson, daughter Alicia Gail Robeson, and stepson John P. Garrett, Jr.



Warren was a Nashville native and a proud graduate of Donelson High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was also proud of his four years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as an Artillery Officer in Vietnam, and as a Marine Corps Recruit Depot Training Officer, at Parris Island, S.C.



After military service, Warren spent 31 years in the air freight industry in Tennessee and Dayton, Ohio. He and wife Peggy retired to their hometown of Nashville in 2008.



Warren loved his family and friends, his dogs, his books, and growing up in Donelson in the '40s and '50s. He maintained that the years of the Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations were America's best. He enjoyed recalling this period through old movies, old radio programs and books on 20th century American history. Warren often expressed his appreciation for these friends who so enhanced his life: Allen McCampbell, Conrad Whitefield, Jim Bradley Jr., Charlie Foppiano, Charles "Buddy" Hatcher, Dan Moore, Tom Olson, George Thomas, Jim Long, Rick West, Rick Stewart, Blaine Bruner, Joe Staley, Rob Schamel, Larry Woods, and Tony Hostettler.



If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the following: the Marine Corps Foundation, St. Cecilia Academy, and Alive Hospice.



The family will be receiving friends in the West Hall of West Harpeth Funeral Home, 6962 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN on Friday, June 2, 2023 between the hours of 6:00pm and 9:00pm.

