Robertson, Richard

ROBERTSON, Jr., Richard Allen "Ricky"



Age 45, of Troy, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County. Ricky was born to Richard



Allen Robertson, Sr., and the late Sharon Anne (McGee)



Robertson in Charleston, West Virginia. He was a 1994 graduate of Northmont High School. Ricky is survived by his father, Richard (Diane) Robertson, Sr.; five siblings, Michael (Heather) Robertson, Shari Robertson, Mark (Beth) Robertson, Sharla Robertson, and Megan (Rick Bleam) Andrejcio; 14 nieces and nephews, Christian, Alan,



Elizabeth, Ethan, David, Colin, Evelyn, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Alexis, Brooklyn, Nicholas, Xander and Tori; as well as numerous aunts and uncles. Ricky's family would also like to thank the Guy Family, Steve, Jackie, Angie, Jenny, and Chrissy for their many years of love and friendship. Ricky was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Anne Robertson. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A service will immediately follow, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Kroger officiating, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the



convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio State University- Dodd Hall (480 Medical Center Drive Columbus, OH 43210). Online



condolences may be made to the family by visiting



www.KindredFuneralHome.com