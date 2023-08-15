Roberts, William

ROBERTS, William "B"

William "B" Roberts, age 88, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. He was a graduate of Seven Mile High School, retired from Turnbull Concrete Co. and later St. Clair Twp.. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Sherry (Paul) Watkins; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Hayes. Visitation will be Thursday at the Colligan Funeral Home from twelve noon until time of services at 1:00 PM. Burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery.

