ROBERTS, Thelma Lee



Age 85 of Fairfield, passed away at home on Tuesday,



August 31, 2021. Thelma was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 16, 1936, to the late Reeda Dell and Elizabeth Lee (Ramsey) Roberts. Thelma was a graduate of Sharonville High School, class of 1954 and was a meter maid for the City of



Hamilton for many years. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, reading, traveling and gardening. Thelma had a special place in her heart for cats. Thelma will be missed by her son, Myron H. (Melisa) Summy; her grandchildren, Kerri (Kevin) McCuistion, Mia Summy, and Michael Summy; her great-grandchildren, Kai McCuistion, Neil McCuistion, and Eve McCuistion; her sister-in-law, Marge



Roberts; as well as many extended family members and friends. Thelma was preceded in death by brother, Floyd



Roberts; her infant sisters, Linda and Wanda Roberts. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's



Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



