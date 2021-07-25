ROBERTS, Stephen M.



Steve Roberts, age 65, of Miami Township, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2021. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Phyllis Roberts. He leaves behind his wife Lori Angel Roberts, his children Michelle (Ryan) Baillie, Sara (Vinny) Carozza, and



Nicholas Roberts, his sister Vicki (Blaine) Roberts Ross, mother of his children, Nancy Bertke Roberts, grandchildren Gavin, Cayson and Makenna Baillie and Kinsley and Kristin Carozza, along with many extended family members and countless close friends.



Steve was a Pirate, graduating from West Carrollton High School in 1974. He worked for years at Ponderosa Steak House, learning the art of flipping steaks. He used this skill and became a well-known staple at the Moose Lodge on



Friday nights using his grilling techniques. He was a Licensed Optician at Shawnee Optical at the start of his career. He then joined the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 2016 with nearly 30 years of serving his community as a mail carrier. Steve was an active member of the Miamisburg Moose Lodge 1645 since May of 2000, serving as Governor for one year. Steve cheered for his Cleveland Browns through thick and thin always



convinced they would make a comeback. He played softball during his glory days and relived those memories throughout his life. He was a Parrot Head and enjoyed many Jimmy Buffett concerts with friends. Charleston, South Carolina was his place of peace.



A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Road, West Carrollton, Ohio. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or to your local foodbank or charity of choice.

