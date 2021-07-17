springfield-news-sun logo
ROBERTS, Ray

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROBERTS, Jr., Ray

"Butch"

73 of Springfield, passed away July 11, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 13, 1947, the son of Ray and Eileen Roberts, Sr. Butch was a proud member of the Iron Misfits and was a 10th Degree Master. He owned and operated the U.S. Karate Federation Dojo in Springfield. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the

Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children Ray (Gaile) Roberts, II, Shane (Susan) Roberts, Tammie Gullett, Christopher Roberts, and Jesse

Trujillo; a brother Bill Roberts; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 1 niece and a host of family members in

Tarpon Springs, FL. Services to honor Ray will be held

Monday, July 19, 2021, at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are

requested to Honor Flight Network, 175 S. Tuttle Rd, Springfield, OH 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

