ROBERTS, Linda

ROBERTS (Hamm),



Linda K.



Age 78, passed away November 25, 2021, in Glendale, CA, after a fierce fight against pneumonia and COVID. Linda was born in Middletown, OH, on October 11, 1943, to Albert and Kathryn Hamm. The family, including her brother Larry, lived in Middletown, with roots going back generations. After graduating from Lemon-Monroe High School, Linda worked as a receptionist and secretary for Armco Steel and Kaiser Engineers, where she met her husband, James Roberts. After eloping, Linda and Jim lived all over the country, following construction jobs in WV, MI, CA, OH, NM, and AZ, and Hawaii during military service, before retiring to Springboro, OH, in 1998. After her husband Jim died, she continued to live in Springboro before moving to Sunland, CA, in early 2020 to live with her son Jeff and grandchildren.



Linda's driving passion, besides her family, was helping people. She volunteered at schools, hospitals, and the Red Cross. Linda served as the Health Clerk at Crescenta Valley High School, handling everything from diagnosing students' physical and mental health needs to writing the school's disaster preparedness plans. Relationships were paramount, and she maintained a rich variety of friends from her time in Middletown, CA, and living all over the country. Linda enjoyed researching her family's genealogy, traveling, and playing games with her family.



Linda is survived by her three children, Mindy Roberts and her husband Jim Gawel (Tacoma, WA), sons Jim Roberts (Redding, CA), and Jeff Roberts (Sunland, CA); and two grandchildren Anna and Brandon Roberts (Sunland, CA). She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Kathryn Hamm (Monroe, OH); brother Lawrence Hamm (Middletown, OH); and husband James Roberts (Springboro, OH).



Funeral services will be held Dec. 11 at 2 pm at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, and a 2022 memorial will be in Sunland. Please send any memorial donations to Hope House Mission, Middletown.

