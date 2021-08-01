ROBERTS, Karen



Age 90, of Centerville and formerly of Oakwood, passed away at her residence Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of more than 67 years, Burnell; son Evan (Elizabeth) of Birmingham, Alabama; daughter Kari Sadler (Steve) of Prairie Village, Kansas; son Paul (Sandra) of Zurich, Switzerland; daughter Nancy Pohlmeyer of Centerville, Ohio; and her grandchildren Owen, Molly and Eleanor Roberts,



Anna and Craig Sadler, Claire and Lilly Roberts, Krista and



Emily Pohlmeyer. She is also survived by her brother Andrew Ragatz (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin,) and many nieces and nephews. Karen received her B.S. from the University of Wisconsin and M.A. from Wright State University. She taught school for several years before dedicating her life to raising her family. As an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for over 50 years (Dayton, Ohio, and Petoskey, Michigan, chapters), she was dedicated to the mission of helping others through philanthropy and friendship. As a devoted lifelong Lutheran and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, her strong faith guided her and she often shared her favorite scripture verse Micah 6:8, a verse she lived daily. She particularly enjoyed traveling and spending her summers on Lake Walloon in Petoskey, Michigan. Through countless acts of kindness, Karen touched the lives of many people and will be missed by all. Visitation will be at St. John's Lutheran Church, downtown Dayton, Ohio, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, with the Funeral Service to follow. The family will attend a private interment to follow service at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family would like to express its deep appreciation for the care and support provided by Bethany Village, Home Instead Senior Care and Ohio's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.E.O. Foundation (3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312) or to St. John's Lutheran Church (141 South Ludlow Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402).



