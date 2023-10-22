Roberts, Freda

Roberts (Sions), Freda Jane



Freda Jane Roberts, daughter, mother, Nana, Grandma, and best friend, passed away on October 18, 2023, at the age of 93. She is survived by her children David Roberts (Anne), Kim Perry, Kay Shaw (Stephen), and Chris Roberts (Colleen), her ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, and her close friends Mary Ann and Linda. Freda retired from Springfield Municipal Court in 2002. Her passions were music, sports, and especially being with her beloved family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Grace Sions, sister Wanda Lambert, and son-in-law Jerry Perry. A celebration of her life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Ohio's Hospice, or a charity of choice. Freda Roberts will forever be remembered for her strength, love, and boundless appreciation of life. May she rest in peace.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com