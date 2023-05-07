Roberts, Bonnie Lou



Bonnie L. Roberts (nee Henry) passed away on April 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH, at the age of 78. She was born on December 2, 1944, in Hamilton, OH, to Ann (Lattuga) and Tolbee Henry, who preceded her in death. Bonnie was a very social person and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and Katie, her newly adopted dog.



Bonnie attended Fillmore Elementary School and graduated from Taft High School. She worked as a Secretary at Mercy Hospital and retired after 32 years as an Executive Secretary from Champion International in 1999.



In her free time, Bonnie had a variety of hobbies including knitting, bingo, listening to Elvis, and was the Fan Club President for Rick Saucedo. She loved vacationing in Florida, floating around in her pool, and dancing with Tooter to rock and roll.



Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Delbert (Tooter) Roberts, her daughters, Dawn Turner (Alan) and Kimberly King (Mike), her grandchildren, Audrey Turner, Randy Turner (Michael Furnas), and Jeffrey King, her sister Carolyn Spivey (Frank), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She has rejoined her parents and all of her past dogs: Kippy Sue, Pepper Kay, Missy Jane, Mandy Jo, Lucy, and Lilly Pearl.

