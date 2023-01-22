ROBERTS, Barbara A.



Age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Stonespring of Vandalia. Barbara was a System Analyst Manager at General Motors, EDS and GMAC, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Bill; sister, Linda Smith of Fairborn; brother, Joe Chisholm of Beavercreek; nieces and nephews, Chris (Rhonda) Barrett, Nick Barrett, Brandan Barrett, Scott (Ann) Barrett, Amy, Ryan Chisholm, Cindy (Nick) Gurrero, Mike (Laurie) Jensen, Susan (Richard) Mendoza, Diane (Jeff) Bollman, Del (Rita) Casson, and Cathy (Jim) Miller; cousins, Sister Maryann Corr, and Patty Corr; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel. Interment Fairfield Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

