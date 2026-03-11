Robert Tuttle Jr.

Tuttle, Jr., Robert Frank



Robert Frank Tuttle Jr., devoted husband of Susan J. Tuttle, passed away at home on March 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, Rob was born to Ruth S. Swab and Robert F. Tuttle Sr. on August 29, 1946.



A graduate of Springfield North High, Rob went on to Findlay University where he graduated with an education degree. He taught history at South High School for two years before joining the family business, Tuttle Brothers, with his dad and two brothers.



He was a proud lifelong member of Springfield's First Lutheran Church; his faith was constant and gave him peace to the end of his life.



He will be greatly missed by his wife of fifty-six years, Susan; children Angela [Don] Clouser, Robert Frederic Tuttle, and Marjorie Louise Tuttle; four grandchildren Elizabeth D. Clouser, Carse W. Clouser, Lillian T. Clouser, Robert Findlay Tuttle; two brothers Curtis [Jill] Tuttle and Thomas [Karen] Tuttle; several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Friday, March 13 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield. Contributions in Rob's honor can be made to Springfield's First Lutheran Church, Shelter Inc., or Ohio Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





