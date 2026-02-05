Robert Sibert

Sibert, Robert C.



87, of Miamisburg Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2026. Born on August 3, 1938, in Batavia, Ohio. He worked at Delco Moraine for over 40 years. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne, his sons Douglas (Randolph), Michael (Jennifer), Robert (Jennifer), 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Ronald (Sally), sister Janet (Robert Grimm), sisters-in-law Donna Conkle, Carol Lindsey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: 10:00 – 11:30 am Monday, February 9, 2026, at Memorial United Methodist Church, West Carrollton, OH, funeral service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial U. M. Church. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



