Robert Lutz

Lutz, Robert Joseph "Dr. Bob"



passed away peacefully on October 6, 2025, in the company of his family. He was 97. VISITATION: Family will greet friends from 3:00pm - 5:00pm on December 6th at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering chapel (2100 E Stroop RD). For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



