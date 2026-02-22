Robert Lindenschmidt Jr.

Lindenschmidt Jr., Robert L.



Robert L Lindenschmidt, Jr. age 89, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026. He was born on November 18, 1936 to the late Robert Sr. and Bertha Lindenschmidt in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Lindenschmidt and his sister, Jean Lindenschmidt. He is survived by his brothers, Bill Lindenschmidt (Karen) and Jack Lindenschmidt (Betty).



Robert (Bob) is survived by his six children; Mary Blakesly (Mike), Debbie Thompson (Mark), Mark Lindenschmidt (JoAnn), Diane Castro (Herman), Karen Lash (Jeff) and Rick Lindenschmidt (Linette), 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, and numerous family and friends.



Bob built a distinguished career in the field of computer programming, where his sharp mind and steady leadership left a lasting mark. During his tenure at NCR Corporation, he not only excelled in his technical role but also served as leader of the NUCON User Group, bringing colleagues together to share knowledge, solve problems, and push innovation forward. His ability to translate complex systems into practical solutions earned him the respect of peers and clients alike. He later continued his professional journey with Digital Controls, where he applied the same dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit. Even after retirement, Bob's commitment to service and community remained strong. He went on to work with the City of Centerville in Code Enforcement, where he took pride in contributing to the well-being and appearance of the community he called home. He thoroughly enjoyed his time there, forming new friendships and continuing to make a positive difference.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bob embraced life with enthusiasm and humor. An avid golfer and longtime member of NCR Country Club, he cherished the camaraderie of the course as much as the competition, perfecting his swing while perfecting his punchlines. Friends and family could always count on him to have a joke or clever pun at the ready, brightening any gathering with his quick wit. In later years, Bob discovered a new creative outlet in the kitchen, delighting in cooking and experimenting with new recipes-approaching each dish with the same curiosity and precision that defined his career.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, March 20, 2026 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, OH. The family will receive friends beginning at 10am at the church. We wish to express our deep gratitude to those at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. If desired, donations may be made in Bob's name to Hospice. https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/



