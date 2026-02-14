Robert Kincses

Kincses, Robert A.



Robert A. Kincses, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Centerville, Ohio.



Robert was born on June 10,1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to Gabor and Susie Kincses of West Alexandria. He graduated from Twin Valley South High School in 1965 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 to1973. During the Vietnam War era, he served as a computer specialist, stationed in Kansas City, Missouri, and later in Okinawa.



After his military service, Robert returned home to Ohio and graduated from Sinclair College in Dayton. He began a long and respected career as a computer specialist at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, where his intelligence, dedication, and steady work ethic were deeply valued.



In his retirement years, Robert devoted himself to helping others, especially through volunteer work supporting U.S. military veterans in Ohio- a cause close to his heart and reflective of the life he lived: quietly loyal, generous, and full of purpose.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Gabor and Susie Kincses. He is survived by his brother, Tom Kincses, his sister Susan Kunkemoeller (Steve), his nieces Penelope, Erin and Holly, and his great-niece and great-nephews.



Robert will be remembered for his kindness, his love of music, his deep appreciation for friends and family, and his infectious laughter that could brighten any room.



Services will be announced at a later date.



Rest in peace, Big Brother.



