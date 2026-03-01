Robert Gray

Gray, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Gray, 83, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2026, at his home. He was born on September 15, 1942, in Springfield, the son of Howard and Ida (Remsburg) Gray. Bob trained horses for thirty years then retired and went to work for Benjamin Steel, retired again and then went to work for Alan Thompson Farm. Bob attended Grace Baptist Church in Urbana. Survivors include his wife of 63 years; Barbara (Oberly) Gray whom he married July 14, 1962, a sister; Rosemary Bartling, his in-laws; Betty Tipton, Ted (Kay) Oberly and Carole (Ray) Haney and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; Carole Sue McNeil, a brother-in-law; Bill Oberly and his parents. Barbara would like to thank Michelle, Dawn, Jaylin, Jamie, Kris, Jean and Dodie for all the help taking care of Bob. Also special thanks to Care 360 Hospice staff for all of their kindness. Private entombment services were held in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



