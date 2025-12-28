Robert Dinneen Jr.

Dinneen, Jr., Robert Elwood



Robert Elwood Dinneen Jr., "Bob," a cherished member of his community, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on December 19, 2025, at the age of 98. Born on May 11, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, Bob lived a life filled with purpose, service, and unyielding dedication to his family and friends. Bob's early work experiences shaped his strong work ethic. As a young child, he began his journey peeling peaches for Marion Glass (Marion's Piazza) at his ice cream shop. After proudly serving his country as a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II, he embarked on a fulfilling career beginning at Delco Products, which culminated in his retirement from Standard Register Company. Following his retirement, Bob continued to engage with the community, offering his time and skills at NCR County Club, Pipestone, and Yankee Trace. Bob graduated from Fairview High School and furthered his studies at Miami University in Oxford. An incredible athlete, he played college basketball while at Miami and was a phenomenal participant in various sports throughout his life. His talent in fastpitch softball earned him a spot in the Dayton Softball Hall of Fame, and for 18 years he refereed high school and college basketball, reflecting his deep passion for the game and commitment to fostering athletics in his community. Bob was not just defined by his career and accomplishments; he was known for his warm personality and ability to connect with others. He never met a stranger and had a remarkable gift for striking up conversations with anyone he encountered. His firm handshake and genuine smile were a reflection of the kindness he extended to those around him. Every Wednesday, Bob could be found enjoying family poker night with friends and family (where he usually won). Summers were equally special as the family would gather at Hueston Woods to rent a cabin, creating countless memories together. Bob held dear the accomplishments that marked his journey, proudly celebrating his two hole-in-ones in golf, but above all, he cherished the pride he felt for his beloved sons. Bob is survived by his sons, Robert "Chip" (Sue) Dinneen III, Michael (Penny) Dinneen, and Patrick (Mary) Dinneen; grandchildren, Bradley (Kat), Monica (Josh), Ashley (Kevin), Breanne, Sarah, Jake (Stephanie), and Zack (Leah); as well as numerous great-grandchildren and many loving relatives and friends. He joins in eternal rest his parents, Faye and Robert Dinneen Sr.; his beloved wife, Nancy Dinneen; and his brother, Richard "Dick" Dinneen. Bob's legacy will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him, as they carry forward the values and traditions he instilled in them. His spirit lives on in the hearts of his family and friends, who will forever treasure the moments shared with this remarkable man. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



