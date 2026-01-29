Robert Campbell Jr.

Campbell, Jr., Robert Louis



Robert Louis Campbell Jr, 72, passed away on January 22, 2026, in Middletown, Ohio. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Martha (Whitaker) and Robert Campbell Sr. Robert will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted family man who always put his family first. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shelia (Gault) Campbell; his children, Susan Skeens, Cindy Skeens, Nicole (Scott) Borders, and Robert Louis (Geri) Campbell III; grandchildren Hunter Dehart, Talon Borders, Silas Borders, Isabel Campbell, Alyssa Campbell, Addysin Skeens, Tommy Skeens, and Eleanor Campbell; step-grandchildren, Nico and Kat Parkes; one great-grandchild, Jordan Roll; sister-in-law Teri Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Campbell, and sister, Judy (Billy) Murphy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH 45005 from 2 pm to 4 pm. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 4 pm at the funeral home, officiated by Paul Gault. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



