Robert Berkshire

Berkshire, Robert Michael "Rob"
Robert Michael Berkshire, 55, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December, 11, 2025 peacefully in his home surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on November 8, 1970, in Springfield. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 16th from 5-8:00 p.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home where a celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Vernon Asbury Cemetery. To leave online condolences, and view Rob's memorial video, visit www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral