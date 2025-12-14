Robert Berkshire

Berkshire, Robert Michael "Rob"



Robert Michael Berkshire, 55, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December, 11, 2025 peacefully in his home surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on November 8, 1970, in Springfield. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 16th from 5-8:00 p.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home where a celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Vernon Asbury Cemetery. To leave online condolences, and view Rob's memorial video, visit www.littletonandrue.com





