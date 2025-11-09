Robert Andrews

ANDREWS, Robert



Robert "Bob" Joseph Andrews, age 77, of Centerville, Ohio passed away at Hospice of Dayton on October 31, 2025. Bob was born October 8, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles Robert and Mary Alice (Brandt) Andrews. Alongside his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother; John Andrews and his sister-in-law; Sally Andrews. Bob is survived by his loving wife Carol Andrews, children; Traci (Jon) Andrews Bernier, Amy Andrews, grandchildren; Matthew (Katie) Knox, Michael Knox, great-grandchildren; Jackson Knox and August Bernier, brothers; Mike Andrews, Tim (Diana) Andrews, Dick Andrews, Mark (Svetlana) Andrews, sisters; Mari Andrews, Peggy Andrews, Joan (David) Sotelo, Christine (Glenn) Bailey, sister-in-law; Marie Andrews, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Bob was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio he was the oldest of 10 children. He was in the first graduating class of Archbishop Alter High School. After High School Bob went on to receive a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and later a master's degree, both from the University of Dayton. Throughout college Bob worked in the Material Evaluation Laboratory of University of Dayton Research Institute where he wrote technical reports and supervised other technicians and students. After college Bob stayed with the University of Dayton Research Institute and was promoted to Assistant Research Engineer. When Bob first started, he was working on research in the cratering lab, investigating robot vision, and even developed UDRI's work assisting the US Air Force with some of their engineering problems with aircraft maintenance. Towards the end of Bob's 38 years with UDRI he moved to leadership positions starting with group leader and ending with department head. Outside of work Bob enjoyed traveling, golfing, and bowling. His favorite, however, was spending time with family and friends, and of course, all things UD. Bob will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held on November 15, 2025, from 10:00 – 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. A service will follow starting at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. We would like to thank all the amazing people at Hospice of Dayton and his wonderful in-home caregiver Josephine.



