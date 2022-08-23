ROBBINS, Richard L. "Rick"



76, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Otterbein-Lebanon SeniorLife Community. He was born in Willard, Ohio, on September 29, 1945, to David "Robbie" and Mary Robbins. He grew up in Cocoa Beach, Florida, before moving to Middletown. Rick served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves. His life's work was in printing. He worked at the Western Star in Lebanon, owned Robbins Printing in Monroe, and retired from Minute Man Press in Lebanon. Rick belonged to the Knights of Pythias Lodge and served on many church councils through the years. He worked in pet rescue with his family, finding homes for many homeless cats and dogs. He also loved going to auctions, doing wood-working, and refinishing antiques. Rick leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Diane; daughter, Katie, both who will greatly miss him; his brother, Paul (Barbara); and his beloved animals. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave Robbins; lifelong best friend, Gary Enz; and many more friends. Rick's family gives special thanks to all our friends at Otterbein-Lebanon and Otterbein Hospice for their love and excellent care. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mound Cemetery (section 3) in Monroe with Reverend Sean Lawrence officiating. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com