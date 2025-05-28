Robbins, Katherine



Our dear mother, Katherine Robbins, has sadly passed away on May 16, 2025 at the age of 96. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she loved her family more than words can ever say. Katherine was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 22, 1929 to Oscar Johnson and Nannie Maude (Reynolds) Johnson. She loved family gatherings, cooking, dancing, adventure, travelling and camping. Katherine is survived by her children, Wendell (Wilma) Robbins and Kimberly (Timothy D.) Weaver; grandchildren, Karla (Ryan) Marcum, Wendy (Randy) Clendenin, Wendell C. (Brandi) Robbins, Andrea (Mike) Halunen, Nichole (Anthony) Couch, Timothy Weaver and Christopher Pittman-Weaver; 17 great-grandchildren; her best friend, Lula Mae Depew; and numerous other relatives and friends. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Nannie Johnson; her husband of 70 years, Carl Robbins; her son, Carl Wayne Robbins; and her daughter, Deborah Robbins-Fullen-Haehnle. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. The funeral service will be held the following morning at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



