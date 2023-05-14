Roark, Gene

Roark, Sr., Gene E.



Age 92 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Gene was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 26, 1930 to Nathan and Dena Roark. He sold life insurance for National Life for over 30 years. Gene enjoyed his dogs, antique cars, camping and boating.



Gene is survived by his children and their spouses, Jeff (Shelly) Roark, Kimberly (Roger) Neff, Robin (Mark) Johnson and Scott (Vicky) Roark; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothy Roark; his son, Gene E. Roark Jr.; his daughter, Diane Corrie; and his four siblings, Donna, Sandy, Dale and Lowell.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery.

