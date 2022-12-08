springfield-news-sun logo
ROARK, April

ROARK, April D.

Age 80, of Brookville, passed away at her home while under hospice care on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, by grandsons, Raymond and Teddy and by a great-grandson, Austin. She loved spending time with her grandchildren at her pool – her favorite place. April is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; children, Mike (Lisa) Roark, Becky (Ted) Brewer, Steve (Jeff) Roark, Cindy (Mike) Blankenship, Tim (Deb) Roark, Randy (Mel) Roark, Jeff Heck, Todd (Brittney) Roark; sister, Barb (Larry) Stone; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation for April will be held 2-5 Sun., Dec. 11 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services are Monday, Dec. 12 at 10:30AM with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Hospice of Dayton or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


