Ritzert, Joan

Ritzert (Fortener), Joan M.
age 97, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2025. A visitation will be held from 2-4pm, on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Monday, March 3, 2025, 11:00am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering. A livestream of Jo's Mass will be available via Ascension's website. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.
