RITTER, Sandra

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RITTER, Sandra Jean

Passed away January 17, 2023. Beloved mother of Nicholaus (Jessica Hanson) Ritter. Loving NaNa of Adelaide, Jacob, Theodore, and John Paul. Dear sister of Susan, Theodore (Tina), Thomas, Joseph Ritter and Jennifer (Kenneth) Vieth. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Florence Ritter. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6-8pm. Mass of Eternal Rest will be held at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10am. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel Church. vorhisandryan.com.

Funeral Home Information

Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes

11365 Springfield Pike

Springdale, OH

45246

https://www.vorhisandryan.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

