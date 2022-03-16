RITCHIE, Raymond Rosco



Raymond Rosco Ritchie passed away on February 10th at the age of 89. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Ritchie who passed in June, 2018. Ray is survived by his daughters Theresa and Judy (Ward) who both live in Dayton, and son-in-law Robert Ward, plus grandchildren,



Ashley, Bob and John. Ray retired from Lovelace Trucking and was a member of the Teamsters and Amvets Post 33. He loved the Reds, Buckeyes and Kil-Kare Raceway. A Memorial Mass will be offered tomorrow, Thursday, March 17th at Immaculate Conception Church on Smithville Road in Dayton at 11am.

