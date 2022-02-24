RITCHEY, Frank Todd



Age 55, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Todd was a Lab Tech at Veolia Water for 31 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Clair W. Jr. Todd is survived by his loving wife, Shelley L.; daughter, Kylie M. Rainer of Huber Heights; son, Nicholas A. Ritchey of Huber Heights; mother, Mary B. Ritchey of Huber Heights; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clair W. III "Bill" and Debra Ritchey, Jason S. and Luanne Ritchey, and John Kevin Ritchey; grandchildren, Camdyn and Addisyn; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

