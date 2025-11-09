Rita Walling

Walling (Doughman), Rita



Rita (Doughman) Walling passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. She was born November 4, 1959, to Paul and June (Errett) Doughman. Rita graduated from Northwestern High School in 1977. Her post-secondary education included receiving her certificate as an x-ray technician and then a certificate for radiation therapy from Indiana/Purdue University at Indianapolis. She also received an associate's degree from Sinclair Community College in Radiography. She worked for numerous health facilities in Dayton and Springfield during her career as an x-ray technician, then as a radiation therapist, and most recently as a medical coder for Kettering Hospital. She is survived by her husband Michael Walling of 40 years; daughter and son in-law, Sarah (Adam) Klemm; son Jesse Walling; sister, Holly Doughman; maternal aunt and uncle, Barbara and Steve Garlough; as well as several cousins, sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Hope Errett, William and Ethel Doughman; as well as her parents, Paul and June (Errett) Doughman. Rita was a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date at Lawrenceville Church of God with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



