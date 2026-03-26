Rita Micklos

Micklos, Rita M.



Rita M. Micklos (Brockman), age 95, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Courtyard of Centerville. Rita was born in Miamisburg to the late Ferd and Ida Brockman and was a graduate of Miamisburg High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. After many years of service with the Atomic Energy Commission, Monsanto Chemical Co. – Mound Laboratory, Dept of the Army, and G.E., Rita retired from Rockwell International in 1980. She was also a member of the Miamisburg Moose Lodge chapter 224. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Micklos, in 1999; siblings Bill Brockman, Betty Roberson, and Shirley Astor; and stepson Brad Bucher. She is survived by her two sons and their families: Marty and Molli Bucher and their children Darien and Will, and Kim and Connie Bucher and their children Allison and Wesley; stepdaughter Mary Sterling and husband Jim; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429, US, on March 28, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service to follow. A burial will occur following the service at Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery in Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



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