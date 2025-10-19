Rita Baxendale

Baxendale, Rita Brennan



Baxendale, Rita Brennan, 83, formerly of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 12, 2025, in Valparaiso, Indiana. Rita was born February 6, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Jeanne (Dee) Brennan. She was a 1960 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Throughout her working career, Rita was employed by Credit Life, International Harvester and Ford Motor Sport to name a few. Later in life, Rita enjoyed her time spent at Northwood Hills Country Club, Lake Erie and anywhere she could enjoy the sunshine. Survivors include her husband, Toby Baxendale; six siblings, Thomas (Ann) Brennan, Kathleen Blazis, Julie (Rich) Comchoc, Tim (Christine) Brennan, Kevin (Karen) Brennan, and Debbie (Mike) Chapman; sister-in-law, Kathleen Brennan; Toby's daughter, Valerie, and son, Hal and their children and grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Brennan and Terry Brennan; nephew, Sean Brennan; and sister-in-law, Bobbie Brennan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 5 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Visitation will be held half an hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to Catholic Central School. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com