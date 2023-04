Ripple (Poteet), Bobbie Joe



Passing peacefully at Hospice of Dayton



Bobbie was preceded in death by husband of 58 years Bob, her parents,4 siblings and 2 nephews.



Family includes Doug (Angie), Karen. Grandchildren Courtney ( Mike), Chari(Trae), Austin (Vanessa) Taylor (Justin).



Great Grands Annie, Ellie and Max.



Siblings Jackie, Mike and Tina.



Many nieces and nephews.



Family will hold a private celebration of life.