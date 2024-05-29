Rinehart, Nancy M.



RINEHART, Nancy Marie age 73 of Dayton, passed away May 16, 2024 at her residence. She was born September 17, 1950 in Mindemoya, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Vernon & Geraldine Bailey Crowe. A member of the American Legion Post #613 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post #5018 Ladies Auxiliary, and proudly retired after 30 years from Buckhorn Tavern. She Preceded in Death by sisters Judith A. Crowe Day and Sandra L. Summers. Survivors include 3 daughters Marcy (George) Boyd of Dayton, Gerri Rinehart (Mark) of Sidney, Shawna Rinehart (Terry) of Dayton, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, a very special cousin Dale Arganbright, as well as numerous other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on June 3, 2024 from 11am-1pm at the Glickler Funeral Home 1849 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45406. Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Immediately following burial at Evergreen Cemetery 401 N. Miami Ave. West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Glickler Funeral Home in her memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com