Riley, Lorene

Riley (Larman), Lorene



Age 98 of New Lebanon, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on April 18, 1925 to her parents, Alfred Larman, Sr. and Laura (Wills) Larman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tim Riley; son-in-law, Rick Ashburn; grandson, Jeremy Ryan Ashburn; brother, Alfred Larman, Jr.; and sisters, Reva South, and Wanda Peters. Lorene is survived by her daughters, Charlotte (Phil) Sims, and Charlene Ashburn; grandchildren, Jason Ashburn, Jennifer (Dan) Gillen, Angie (Daryl) Pitts, Cassie (Tomas) Roman, and Matthew Riley; great grandchildren, Grace Ashburn, Faith Ashburn, Beckett Roman, Sophie Pitts, Griffin Roman, and Max Pitts. Lorene was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Lebanon. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and caring for others. Lorene enjoyed her family, her dogs, and listening to music. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with funeral service to begin at 12:00pm on Friday, March 22nd at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



