RILEY, Joann Gremler



Joann Gremler Riley peacefully passed away at her lovely Mad River home, surrounded by family, on June 20, 2021, at the age of 81, due to complications of heart and kidney disease. Born on June 24, 1939, to



Ernest and Hillis Gremler in Springfield, OH, she lived a full life, always surrounded by family and friends, and always leading the laughter of the memories. Having built a successful company, Riley's Asphalt Service, alongside her husband Jim, they were fortunate to be able to live their dreams of having houses on the waterside, including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Lake, and Mad River, and they shared those special places by making sure they were often full with their family and friends, many of which were lifelong. Joann was an always-loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a lovingly bonded sister to her siblings, an especially dear aunt to her nieces and nephews, and was always there for everyone when they needed love, support, and someone to believe in them. Known for her love of pictures of loved ones, spoiled dogs and grandchildren, a giant love of adventure, and an always-ready smile backed by her contagious laughter, she will be so very greatly missed by those surrounding her now, including daughter Jennifer (Daniel) Duncan, grandsons Liam, Riley and Malcolm Duncan, great-grandson Ryder Duncan-Murray, sister Mary Ann



Goheen, sister-in-law Patricia Boggs, many nieces and nephews (greats too), and dear friends. Those that she will join in Heaven include her husband of nearly 63 years James "Jim" Riley, son Jeffrey Riley, brother David Gremler, sister Zenith Steinberger and her beloved parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Joann's life will be held at the Riley's Mad River Home, 5281 River Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502 at 10:30am on Thursday, Pastor Carl Ruby officiating. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 10:30am Thursday via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent with love to www.AutumnTrailsStable.com.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



