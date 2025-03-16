Rife, Ada B.



of Miamisburg passed away March 14, 2025. Ada lived a vibrant 93 years. She was a graduate of Fairview High School, class of 1949, and married Thomas Rife in 1950. Together, they built a beautiful family and ran Rife Jewelers for over 50 years, embodying dedication to their craft and community. Ada created lasting memories at their lake house in Sardinia, Ohio, where family gatherings became treasures. Cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will be remembered on March 19, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel (2100 E Stroop Rd). Funeral services for Ada will begin at 11 AM, following an hour of visitation at 10 AM, allowing friends and family to gather, share memories, and honor her remarkable life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and leaves behind children Sheryl, David, and Christine, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will carry her legacy of love. In honor of Ada's passion for helping others, her family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



