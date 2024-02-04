Ridley, Shirley

Ridley, Shirley A.

age 87, departed this life on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11AM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

