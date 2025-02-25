Ridley, Shirley A.

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Ridley, Shirley A.

age 77, departed this life Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Followed by services 12 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.

H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Pepper, Anthony
2
Rice, Pamela
3
Sadler, Richard
4
Buford, Rachael
5
Burge, William