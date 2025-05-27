Rider, John Jacob



John Jacob Rider, 59, of Columbus, passed away on May 12th, 2025. He was born on January 27th, 1966 to Mary (Gribbins) and William J. Rider in New Haven, Connecticut. John graduated from Archbishop Alter High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Ohio State University in 1989. In a new chapter of his life, he discovered his passion and honed his natural skill through his work in the landscape industry. John was a talented gardener, a loyal Buckeye fan, and a caring father, brother, and son. He loved spending quality time with family and friends, always bringing life to every gathering with his witty humor and unmistakable laugh. John cherished making new memories and found joy in reminiscing about the good times, keeping those moments alive in the hearts of those who knew him. John was also an avid skier, enjoyed the outdoors, and had a love for animals  especially cats, whom he truly adored. John was preceded in death by his father, William J. Rider. He is survived by his children Jacob M. Rider and Camille R. Rider (with former spouse Linda Wells-Rider), his mother Mary (Gribbins) Rider, his brother William K. Rider, his sisters Jill (Thomas) M. Lisy and Amy (Hector) C. Ingram, and his brother Michael (Carrie) J. Rider. John is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews: Nicholas (Lindsay) Rider, Benjamin (Emily) Rider, Thomas Lisy, Katherine (Brandon) Petiya, Mary Lisy, Angus Ingram, Duncan Ingram, Eleanor Ingram, Abigail Rider, John Rider, and William Rider. John's fun-loving nature, warm spirit, and charisma will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends to celebrate John's life on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Schoedinger Worthington (6699 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085). A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 at 10:30am at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1899 McCoy Rd, Columbus, OH 43220). In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation www.arborday.org.



