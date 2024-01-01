Ridder, Linda Lee



Linda passed away on December 22, 2023 at the age of 79. She was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, James "JR" Ridder and is survived by her sons, Ross Ridder of San Diego, CA, James Ridder of Springfield, OH and 8 grandchildren. In addition to her family, Linda's greatest passion was breeding, exhibiting and judging Great Danes & Welsh Corgis. She was President of the Great Dane Club of America for many years and also judged their Great Dane national show multiple times. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to her favorite charity: gdca.org/shop/charitable-trust/memorial-fund.



