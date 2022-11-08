RIDDELL, Joseph



Joseph Riddell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born on Oct 11, 1931, in Franklin, Ohio, the son of Park and Audrey (Pittman) Riddell. He was a veteran of the US army, serving in the 25th infantry, 502 Reconnaissance, during the Korean Conflict. Joe Retired from DP&L. And was a member of the American Legion. He was married to Betty (Zimmerman) Riddell for 67 years. Survivors include: his wife Betty Riddell, Portland, Indiana, daughter Rhonda Sharkey (Partner Dawn Campbell) Geneva, Indiana, brother James Riddell, West Carrollton, Ohio, granddaughter Megan (Sharkey) Hullinger (husband Brian) Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; Park and Audrey (Pittman) Riddell and his siblings; Ala, Earl, Aleen, Donnie, Bobby, Glenn, Orville, Judy, Brenda, Carolyn and Randy. Services to celebrate Joe's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Online condolences may be sent to



