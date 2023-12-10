Rickman, Patsy

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Rickman, Patsy A.

Patsy A. Rickman, 75, of Trotwood OH, wife of Carlton V. Rickman, Sr. passed away after a lengthy illness, Sat., Dec 2, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Thurs., Dec 14, 2023, 12:30 pm at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Rev Dr Elmer S Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Bergdoll, Ralph
3
Daniel, Johnnie
4
Dresser, David
5
Bayes, Ernestyne
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top