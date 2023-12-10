Rickman, Patsy A.



Patsy A. Rickman, 75, of Trotwood OH, wife of Carlton V. Rickman, Sr. passed away after a lengthy illness, Sat., Dec 2, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Thurs., Dec 14, 2023, 12:30 pm at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Rev Dr Elmer S Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com