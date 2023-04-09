Richter, Sheilah



Sheilah Ann Richter, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Born on June 26, 1937 in Harlan, KY to the late James "Pete" Lewis and Allie Catherine Haun, Sheilah moved with her parents and little sister Linda to Hamilton, OH when she was five. After graduating from Hamilton High School, she attended the University of Cincinnati where she earned a BS in Education, in part due to a grant from a Hamilton women's group. She taught elementary school before the birth of her only daughter, Jenny Jo Richter, in 1963. After a hiatus as a full-time mom, Sheilah returned to her educational pursuits at Xavier University, where she earned a Master of Education on August 21, 1987. She later moved into administration at D. Russell Lee High School. Sheilah finished out her educational career instructing and mentoring students in a GED night-school program. In retirement, she spent many happy years living in an independent apartment in the Westover Retirement Community. In addition to her passion for education, Sheilah loved observing and learning about the natural world. She greatly enjoyed nature walks in the many parks and natural areas in Butler County. Sheilah married Paul J "Jack" Richter on December 27, 1957. Both Jack and Jenny preceded Sheilah in death. Sheilah is survived by her sister Linda Wilson, niece Beth Wilson (both of Austin, TX), and son-in-law James Weislogel of Hamilton. Per Sheilah's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions to educational organizations in Butler County. Sheilah will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and students. She touched many lives through her teaching. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

