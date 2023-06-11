Richey, Phyllis

Richey (Leasure), Phyllis A.



86, of West Alexandria, formerly of Greenville, passed away peacefully May 29, 2023. She was born in Dayton on August 11, 1936 to William & Eva (Vangas) Leasure. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Mike; daughter, Karin; and sister, Barbara Konicki. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Sharee Milrot; son, Jimmy; brother, Bill (Shirley) Leasure; sister, Carol Sollenberger; mother-in-law, Ginny Richey; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. After graduation from Northridge High School in 1954, Phyllis, together with her husband of 62 years, lived for many years in Dayton, Huber Heights, then Greenville wherein they owned the Sir Walters Pipe Shop, ultimately retiring to Centerville. Phyllis was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dayton. Phyllis was an exceptionally kind and giving soul, who selflessly took care of others her entire life. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church,1924 Leo St. in Dayton, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

