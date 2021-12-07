springfield-news-sun logo
RICHARDSON, VERNON

RICHARDSON,

Vernon Lloyd

Age 67, born September 23, 1954, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. A graduate of Central State University, B.S. in Social Welfare, and Sociology. Preceded in death by his mother, Anna Pearl

Richardson; brothers, Mickey (Dona) and Juney. He leaves to cherish his memories, sisters, Threesa, Sandra, Brenda,

Valeria, Octavia, Annetta, Angelia, and Tanesha; loving aunt, Dorothy Cottrell; 19 nieces and nephews; a host of great nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece; special mention cousin, Clyde; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Walk-thru calling hours 11 am - 1 pm Thursday, December 9, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Memorial service at 1 pm. (Mask Required).

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

