88 of Middletown, went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2022. He was born on November 22, 1933, in Middletown, to Ermon and Rose (Logston) Richardson. He was an Engineer for DP&L for 41 years. Thomas was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Griffin; his grandsons, Dylan and Dalton Griffin and his sister, Phyllis Schoenberger. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Richardson; and his daughter, Karla Richardson. Thomas is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. No services are planned at this time.



